Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray face brutal first-round French Open draws

Andy Murray has a tough assignment in Stan Wawrinka - Shutterstock/Savatore Di Nolfi

In a brutal turn of events for both player and tournament, Rafael Nadal has drawn fourth seed Alexander Zverev as his first-round opponent at Sunday’s French Open.

This was exactly the sort of assignment which Nadal would have been hoping to avoid, in what is likely to be his final competitive appearance at the event.

Given his patchy form in recent weeks – which included a 6-1, 6-3 thrashing by Hubert Hurkacz in his most recent match – it is very difficult to see the 14-time champion progressing into the second round and beyond.

Zverev, by contrast, is in prime fettle after lifting his sixth Masters 1000 title on Sunday in Rome. As it happens, his most recent meeting with Nadal also came at Roland Garros two years ago, in a semi-final that was closely poised until Zverev fell and tore ankle ligaments.

Given how far Zverev pushed a fit and firing Nadal in that 2022 meeting, only the most one-eyed fan would suggest that this is likely to be a competitive encounter. Admittedly, Roland Garros has a revitalising effect on Nadal, but it would take a miraculous turnaround for him to even win a set in this one.

Nadal is one of only seven major champions in the men’s draw, and in another harsh twist of fate, two of them – Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka – will face each other in the first round. These men have seen a combined tally of 78 summers, and it shows in their recent results.

While Wawrinka hasn’t beaten a top-50 player on the tour since September’s US Open, one suspects that he may be a little more sprightly around the court, if only because of the ankle injury that interrupted Murray’s season in late March.

The whole thing has the flavour of a stock-car demolition derby between two ancient and bashed-up vehicles. As with Nadal, we probably won’t see either of them back at Roland Garros next year.

As for the leading contenders, there will be no early alarms – at least on paper – for the players who lead the world rankings and shared the last three majors: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

All three have had their issues in the build-up, with Sinner (hip) and Alcaraz (forearm) both missing Rome because of injury, while Djokovic was discomfited by a metal water bottle that landed on his head. But the nature of a grand slam, with its rest days and slow beginnings, gives seeded players the chance to ease themselves into the event.

In the women’s draw, world No 1 Iga Swiatek is such a heavy favourite that many bookmakers are quoting her at even money to lift the title. But she could face a tricky early test against Naomi Osaka, who would play her in the second round if both women progress through their openers.

Helpfully for Swiatek, Elena Rybakina – the one opponent who has had her number in recent months – has landed in the opposite half, and thus could not face her until the final.

As for British prospects, well, there’s not a lot to shout about, especially after Emma Raducanu declined to make the trip and our last qualifying hope – the Isle of Man’s Billy Harris – came to grief in the final round.

Cameron Norrie just snuck into the final seeded position, despite the disappointing results that have seen him slide from No 13 to No 33 in the rankings over the past 12 months. He will start against Pavel Kotov, a Russian he beat in Barcelona last year. Come through that and he would meet the winner of Murray-Wawrinka.

And then there is 22-year-old Jack Draper, who could become the new British No 1 if results fall his way in Paris. He will begin against a qualifier, which sounds like a promising start. But then he would probably face Alcaraz – the bookies’ favourite for the title – in round two.

