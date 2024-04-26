Radford University alum and ESPN personality Marty Smith to speak at Red and White Gala

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Each year the Radford Red & White gala has big guests for the Radford University athletics fundraiser. This year’s special guest is Radford University alumnus, Giles County native, and beloved ESPN personality Marty Smith. The Red & White gala event will be held in the Friday at 6:30pm at the Dedmon Center. The will include an evening of music and dancing, a silent and live auction, dinner with open bar, as well as a program of guest speakers and current student-athletes. Smith is one of ESPN’s most popular and recognized reporters and hosts who currently covers a variety of sports including college football, basketball, both the NFL and NBA, NASCAR and others. Again all proceeds from the event directly support Radford athletics and our student athletes.

