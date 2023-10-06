The race is on for NHL rookie of the year 2023: Here's a look at top players

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard has the skills to have an outstanding first season in the NHL.

But before he gets automatically penciled in for the Calder Trophy, remember that the last two generational prospects didn't win the rookie of the year award.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby had an impressive 102 points in 2005-06 but because the 2004-05 lockout canceled that season, he had to go up against 2004 No. 1 overall pick Alex Ovechkin. The Washington Capitals winger won the Calder after scoring 52 goals.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid missed 37 games in his rookie season with a broken collarbone and finished third in Calder voting.

Bedard realizes nothing is guaranteed.

“Every step you go up (in hockey), it’s better and better," he said. "The goalies are no different. Probably one of the biggest changes is how big and how good they are. It’s not easy to score goals … and hopefully I’m able to.”

Here are candidates for the Calder Trophy:

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Bedard, 18, has always thrived even when playing against older players. He had 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games in his first season in junior hockey. He also dominated the world junior championships with 23 points in seven games as Canada won the gold medal. He has an elite shot and stickhandling ability. The Blackhawks acquired Taylor Hall, another former No. 1 overall pick, to mentor him and be his linemate.

After the center originally said he would return to the University of Minnesota for his sophomore season, the Hobey Baker Award finalist signed an entry-level deal in Arizona. He'll join the young core of the Coyotes, who improved by 13 points last season and could improve again this season. He had an impressive spin-o-rama goal against the Kings during a preseason game in Australia.

Logan Cooley scored a DISGUSTING spin-o-rama goal down in Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/KYxanYF5AH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 23, 2023

The center won the Hobey Baker with the University of Michigan after recording 65 points in 36 games. He's a playmaker with a strong shot and had a five-point game during a rookie tournament. If he gets the Calder Trophy, he'd be the second consecutive former Wolverines player to win, following Seattle's Matty Beniers.

He went 5-2 last season after leaving Northeastern University, nearly getting the Sabres into the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The two-time college hockey goalie of the year was named top goalie of the 2021 world junior championships. The Sabres' goaltending corps has limited NHL experience, so Levi could end up making the team and winning the No. 1 job. If he helps the Sabres end their playoff drought, he'll get votes.

Jack Hughes' younger brother played two seasons with the University of Michigan and got into two regular-season games and three in the playoffs, totaling a goal and three assists. The Devils traded defenseman Damon Severson and let Ryan Graves go to free agency, so there's an opportunity on the blue line for Luke Hughes.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs

The winger got a top six role in the playoffs after Michael Bunting's suspension and looked strong until he suffered a concussion on a Sam Bennett check. Even with the Maple Leafs' additions, he could get a top six role again on a loaded team, which should help his statistics. He also was a Hobey Baker finalist last season.

Others to watch

Forwards: Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames; Luke Evangelista, Nashville Predators; Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks; Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild

Defensemen: Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings; Simon Nemec, Devils; David Jiricek, Blue Jackets

Goaltenders: Joseph Woll, Maple Leafs; Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues

