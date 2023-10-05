Race for the Case Week 6: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, LSU vs. Missouri & Fat Bear Week picks

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.

Ahead of their official picks, the hosts give an in-depth preview of the big matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M. The old beef between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban has evolved interestingly over the years. Which coach needs a win more in this matchup?

Week 6 has some very interesting games, even if they all aren’t ranked matchups, so the guys snake draft their favorites and Ross shares his least watchable game of the week.

In Texas-Oklahoma news, one of the show’s many helpful listeners has provided more context to the infamous Red River Rivalry bar brawl that left one man with 60 stitches.

A sophomore at Oregon is causing a stir due to his emotional support duck that he brought into the Colorado-Oregon game with him. “Quacktavius” the duck is now a pressing matter in Eugene, as many fans are trying to get the duck permission to attend the games, while campus security and the stadium police department have attempted to have the duck removed from official athletic events.

Fat Bear Week returns, so the hosts make their official selections for which bear in the Katmai National Park will gain the most weight ahead of hibernation season.

To close out the show, the guys give their Race for the Case picks for the #12 ranked Oklahoma Sooners at the #3 ranked Texas Longhorns, the #23 ranked LSU Tigers at the #21 ranked Missouri Tigers, the Maryland Terrapins visiting the #4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, the #11 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at the Texas A&M Aggies, the #20 ranked Kentucky Wildcats against the #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, and as always, Dan, Ross, & Pat give their locks of the week.

0:00 - Introduction

1:00 - Alabama vs. Texas A&M preview

23:33 - Most (and least) interesting games of Week 6

38:00 - Red River Rivalry bar fight update

43:30 - Oregon sophomore’s emotional support duck

48:53 - Fat Bear Week has opened up

53:26 - #12 Oklahoma @ #3 Texas

57:41 - #23 LSU @ #21 Missouri

1:00:20 - Maryland @ #4 Ohio State

1:02:53 - #11 Alabama @ Texas A&M

1:04:58 - #20 Kentucky @ #1 Georgia

1:07:56 - Lock of the week

