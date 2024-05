Christian Fassnacht has made 21 appearances from the bench in the league this season [Getty Images]

Here's the answer to our regular pre-match quiz.

First, a reminder of the question:

Which player has the most substitute appearances for Norwich City in the league this season?

The answer is:

Christian Fassnacht with 21 appearances.

The rest of the list is as follow:

Liam Gibbs - 18

Onel Hernandez - 17

Adam Idah - 16

Przemyslaw Placheta - 13