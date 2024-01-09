4 things to know about Ohio State football transfer running back Quinshon Judkins

Ohio State has added another Mississippi transfer.

Late Monday night, the Buckeyes secured a commitment from Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins after two seasons with the Rebels.

Judkins is Ohio State's fourth transfer addition along with former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, former Ohio tight end Will Macmarek and former Alabama offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin.

Here's what you need to know about Ohio State's newest member of its running back room.

Quinshon Judkins did not have an Ohio State offer out of high school

Judkins did not have an Ohio State offer coming out of high school.

Judkins, then a 5-foot-11, 200-pound athlete, was a three-star running back in the 2022 class and was ranked as the No. 562 player and No. 46 running back in the country per 247Sports' composite rankings.

However, Judkins had offers from programs such as Auburn, Miami and Michigan, and had a final five of Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Penn State and the University of Central Florida.

According to MaxPreps, Judkins was a three-time 1,000-yard rusher at Pike Road High School in Alabama, finishing his career with 4,220 rushing yards and 67 rushing touchdowns, while averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

Quinshon Judkins is an Alabama native

While Judkins is the third Ole Miss player to transfer to Ohio State in the past two years, joining defensive tackle Tywone Malone and cornerback Davison Igbinosun, the running back is expected to be Ohio State's only Alabama player on the roster.

Judkins is from Pike Road, Alabama: 18 miles southeast of Montgomery.

Judkins is the first Ohio State player from Alabama since wide receiver walk-on Willie Salter in 2001. Judkins is Ohio State's first scholarship player from Alabama since defensive tackle Donte Wheat in 1981.

Quinshon Judkins was a record-breaking running back as a freshman

Despite coming in as a three-star recruit, Judkins hit his stride immediately in Ole Miss' backfield.

Judkins was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, recording 1,699 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns for the Rebels. He eclipsed 200 yards rushing against Texas A&M (205) and Arkansas (214), along with six multi-touchdown performances.

Quinshon Judkins finished his Ole Miss career vs. Penn State

Judkins capped off his final game with Ole Miss against an opponent he will see in 2024 with Ohio State.

After recording 1,052 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns during the regular season, Judkins recorded his sixth 100-yard game in the Peach Bowl against Penn State, recording 106 rushing yards on 34 carries in Ole Miss' 38-25 win against the Nittany Lions.

Judkins' only touchdown of the day came on a 14-yard pass in the third quarter from quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Judkins finished his Ole Miss career with 2,725 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns, adding three touchdown receptions.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State transfer running back Quinshon Judkins: What to know