Quarterback, defensive end top NCAA Transfer Portal wish list for Florida State football

Mike Norvell has used the NCAA Transfer Portal as well as anyone in College Football in his four-year tenure as the head coach of Florida State.

The portal again opened for the winter on Dec. 4 and will remain open until Jan. 2, allowing players across the country to take their chances in finding a new home.

It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.

FSU has seen multiple players who have announced their departure into the portal, while coaches seek players to add to supplement the 2024 roster and beyond.

Here is a look at a wishlist for the portal additions for FSU.

Quarterback

Jordan Travis is out of eligibility and now the Seminoles are seeking what their future holds at the position.

Redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker is a candidate to start next season but has just two career starts to his name. Freshman Brock Glenn struggled in his lone start in the ACC Championship and redshirt freshman AJ Duffy entered the transfer portal.

FSU has already reportedly dipped its toes in the portal seeking a transfer QB to potentially bridge to when Glenn or incoming freshman Luke Kromenhoek will be ready to take over.

Transfer candidates:

Cam Ward, Washington State

Ward transferred to Washington State ahead of his redshirt sophomore year in 2022. He threw for 6,954 yards, 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his time with the Cougars.

Last season, he completed 66.6% of his passes for 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added eight scores on the ground.

In 13 games with FCS-Incarnate Word, he completed 384-of-590 (65.1%) passes for 4,648 yards with 47 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in 2021.

Ward would be the perfect one-year fill-in for the Seminoles and the perfect QB to give FSU something similar to what Travis provided.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) rushes for a touchdown against California during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium.

DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State

Uiagalelei is a name FSU fans are familiar with him during his time at Clemson. After three up-and-down seasons with the Tigers, Uiagalelei had a breakout season this year with Oregon State.

He threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 68 rushes for 219 yards and six touchdowns as the Beavers surprised many by staying competitive in a strong Pac-12.

Uiagalelei's dual-threat ability would be the perfect fit in Norvell's offense. At 6-foot-4, he would also provide more size and options for Norvell than Travis did in the run game, but with Travis being the better passer.

Defensive end

Star Jared Verse is likely headed to a top-15 selection in the NFL Draft and while it seems like Patrick Payton could return to FSU despite announcing his intentions to enter the portal, FSU still needs more bodies here.

If Payton returns, as does Gilber Edmond (as expected) the position could become a strength again during the 2024 season if FSU adds another strong player at the position.

The Seminoles used their defensive line near the end of the season to help establish the toughness identity of the defense.

Transfer candidates:

Samuel Okunlola, Pittsburgh

As a redshirt freshman, Okunlola, had 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks last season. He also forced a fumble and recovered one.

Against FSU this season, the 6-4, 245-pounder had two tackles, showing off what he could bring to Tallahassee.

Kyle Kennard, Georgia Tech

The 6-5, 238-pounder from Atlanta, finished up his official visit to Florida State on Sunday. After the visit, he said FSU was among his leaders.

Kennard had 54 tackles this season, including 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and forced two fumbles. He would have two years of eligibility left.

Georgia Tech defensive end transfer Kyle Kennard takes official visit with Florida State on Dec. 11, 2023.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

No players at the moment.

Transfers out:

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman: Duffy was the Seminoles' fourth-string quarterback this season but was listed as the backup in the ACC Championship game.

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore: Campbell was a walk-on to FSU from Bay High School in Panama City and made his first career start in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville (at wide receiver).

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior: Daniel appeared in 47 games over his FSU career, making four starts. He made one catch for four yards this season, appearing in all 13 games.

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman: a former 3-start prospect in the 2023 class, appeared in just one game this season against Southern Miss.

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior: He played in all 13 games this season, recording 136 yards receiving on 11 receptions and had two touchdowns. On Dec. 8, Douglas announced that he had committed to Arizona State.

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman

Patrick Payton, DE, Redshirt sophomore: Payton started all 13 games for FSU this season - opposite star Jared Verse. He recorded 42 tackles, a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior: Harris returned to the O-line this season after only playing one game in 2022 due to injury, starting in five games and participating in 11 out of 13.

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Malcom Ray, DT, Redshirt junior: Ray has been with FSU since 2019. This season he recorded 18 tackles and two quarterback hurries over all 13 games. He said on X Monday that he's planning on entering the transfer portal.

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior

NFL Draft declarations

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior: Wilson plans to opt out of the Orange Bowl and decare for the NFL Draft, but will play in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 3, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

