Quarterback Andy Dalton signs with the Panthers

Since the season ended in January and Washington informed us of its plans to roll with Sam Howell as the quarterback for the 2023 season, we’ve heard about the need for a reliable veteran backup.

Taylor Heinicke was one of the top options. Heinicke, who had started 25 games for Washington, is beloved by his teammates and fans. He also had a good rapport with Howell and accepted the backup role.

On Tuesday, the Falcons agreed to terms with Heinicke on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. He wasn’t returning to Washington.

Outside of Heinicke, Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett were two names often linked to Washington. Veteran passers who can learn an offense quickly, play and win games, and also mentor Howell.

You can also cross Dalton off that list.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dalton agreed to a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. It’s not certain if Washington had reached out to Dalton before he agreed to terms with the Panthers.

Veteran free-agent QB Andy Dalton is expected to reach agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $8 million fully guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers, per source. Contract max value is $17 million. pic.twitter.com/GCBhqpQ0H8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Brissett remains available. The 30-year-old has started 48 career games in his seven-year career for four different teams.

If the Commanders miss on Brissett, there are other options. Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota, Cooper Rush and Gardner Minshew come to mind. Of that group, Minshew and Rush are the most intriguing.

The Commanders could be in trouble if they wait too long to fill this role. Remember, Howell has one career NFL start with 19 passing attempts.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire