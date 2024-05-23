The qualities the Lakers are looking for in their next head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly commenced official interviews with candidates for their open head coaching job. They have met with James Borrego, an associate head coach with the New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell and former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick.

Some have disliked the idea of Redick merely being a candidate. He has virtually no coaching experience of any kind, and as LeBron James’ co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast, there is plenty of skepticism that he would actually coach the superstar.

According to Jovan Buha and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Los Angeles is taking its time with its coaching search, and it is looking for certain qualities.

Via The Athletic:

“The Lakers are taking a methodical approach with their process and are seeking a coach who will command the locker room and hold players accountable, as well as tirelessly game plan and provide a level of structure and organization, according to multiple league and team sources.”

Redick is reportedly the Lakers’ preferred candidate according to at least one report, but it looks like they will give the other applicants a fair shake.

This is certainly something that shouldn’t be rushed, as it will have a major impact on the results they get on the court for at least the next few years.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire