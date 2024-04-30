QB Jacolby Criswell transfers back to UNC

The quarterback situation for the UNC football program is getting more challenging by the day, with Jacolby Criswell transferring back to the team, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Criswell will be back in the Carolina blue threads for the 2024 season, adding experienced talent to the quarterback competition.

Criswell entered the transfer portal 15 days ago, after one season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Criswell spent the year as a backup but did see some playing time, appearing in four games.

In those games, Criswell completed 17 of 27 passes (63%) for 143 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Criswell did see a dip in his mobility production, with a 1.9 yards per rush on 23 attempts.

Transfer quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who last played at Arkansas for the 2023 season, has committed to transfer to North Carolina, per ESPN sources. Criswell started his career at UNC, playing from 2020-22, and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/SPhIhgIcB9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 30, 2024

UNC’s spring football game gave us an in-depth look at the quarterback competition brewing in Chapel Hill. Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson and Sophomore Conner Harrell displayed two different attacks, that often resulted in similar drive success.

Criswell is a mix of both quarterbacks, who can play it safe like Johnson and still deliver a big splash play like Harrell that involves risk. Criswell is at a disadvantage joining the competition late, but luckily, he will at least know his way around town, spending his first two seasons in Chapel Hill.

As of now, there’s no starter named yet for UNC, a unique situation not many football programs have. So, Criswell still has a shot, no matter how dark.

