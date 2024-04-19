QB Dominoes: Recent pledges will have a ripple effect in 2025 class

With the recent pledges of Husan Longstreet to Texas A&M and Ryan Montgomery to Georgia, 18 of the top 20 pro-style quarterbacks in the 2025 class are now committed.

Still, many of them are either looking at other schools, taking other visits or coaches are trying to flip them. Here’s what Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is hearing.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class has official visits set to Georgia, USC, Auburn and Colorado and an unofficial will happen back to Alabama as well. This feels like the Trojans have dodged a bullet possibly from Georgia after the Bulldogs took Montgomery earlier this week and they’re pursuing former Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada in the transfer portal.

Virtually guaranteed early playing time at Auburn and Colorado make those places intriguing and there’s a sense that success is inevitable at Alabama so that’s one to watch as well, especially since coach Kalen DeBoer’s offenses throw the ball so often.

The high four-star quarterback has been committed to Texas since late June. He has raved about playing in coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense, the success of the Longhorns this past season and how much he enjoys every visit to Austin.

But Auburn is lurking. And things get a little more interesting that it seems Texas has ratcheted up interest in SMU quarterback commit Keelon Russell. Both Lacey and Russell are expected to visit Texas this weekend. Auburn has basically made it clear to Lacey that he’d have run-of-show if the Saraland, Ala., four-star comes to The Plains but Lacey has given no indication of a flip yet.

The list remains long for Hill, who had been committed to Colorado but only for about a month after a visit in the fall. A recent visit to Memphis went really well for the Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County standout and the Tigers have him thinking.

Louisville, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida, Colorado, Alabama, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech are also involved. This could be a situation, too, where other schools have top targets and if they strike out then Hill could be a great second option so his recruitment could go on for a while.

Virginia Tech looks to be Washington’s frontrunner, especially after being in Blacksburg for the spring game. But he’s going to take his round of official visits and then make his choice.

Syracuse, UCF and Maryland will also get visits but that might not be the whole story. There are some rumblings that four-star Bekkem Kritza might not end up in Penn State’s class and if that ends up being the case, would the Nittany Lions circle back on the Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding four-star who had a lot of early interest in them?

The four-star from Duncanville, Texas, committed to SMU in September and it gives coach Rhett Lashlee, offensive coordinator Casey Woods and quarterback coach D’Eriq King a major weapon in the Mustangs’ offense.

But things have gotten interesting recently with Russell as he visited Texas A&M last weekend and he’ll be at Texas this weekend. Both have four-star quarterback commits as well so maybe he’s just making the rounds. But it’s certainly worth watching. If SMU can keep Russell, it’s a huge statement win.

The four-star lefty has been committed to Notre Dame since September and Knight has talked at length about why he picked the Irish for reasons on and off the field. New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has tons of experience – and has worked with numerous elite quarterbacks – but it is a new situation in South Bend.

And Ole Miss is not backing off the Lucedale (Miss.) George County standout. Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff keep working on Knight, who will have to make a decision whether to stick with his first decision or stay closer to home and play for Kiffin in the SEC.

Over the last few weeks, not much has changed here. UCLA and Nebraska remain the frontrunners and it would be a surprise right now if he doesn’t pick the Bruins. The Downey (Calif.) Warren standout and those close to him love the new coaching staff in Westwood, the possibilities to stay at home, play in the Big Ten and establish himself on a big stage. A recent visit to Tennessee was no big deal as it was “just to see big bro.”

A lot of schools have been reaching out about Taylor, especially since he’s had such a great offseason and looks like a million bucks. But the four-star from Macon (Miss.) Noxubee County has been committed to Mississippi State since October and things solidified even more after spending time with new coach Jeff Lebby, a QB’s dream coach. UCF has been the most involved in trying to flip Taylor but some close to the four-star believe he’ll stick with the Bulldogs.