Puskas Arena to host 2026 Champions League final

Uefa selected the Puskas Arena in Budapest as the host venue for last season's Europa League final [Getty Images]

The 2026 Champions League final will be staged at Budapest's Puskas Arena, Uefa said on Wednesday after its executive committee met in Dublin.

The 67,215-capacity stadium is home of the Hungary national team and staged four games at Euro 2020 before hosting last season's Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

The decision on the host venue for the 2027 final has been postponed until September as Uefa seeks information from the Italian Football Federation on refurbishment plans for Milan's San Siro stadium.

Uefa also confirmed the 2026 Women's Champions League final would be held in Norway at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion.

Istanbul's Besiktas Park in Turkey will host the 2026 Europa League and 2027 Europa Conference League finals.

Germany will host two finals - Stadion Frankfurt will stage the 2027 Europa League final, while the 2026 Europa Conference League final will be held at Leipzig's RB Arena.

This year's men's final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is being held at Wembley Stadum on Saturday 1 June, while Barcelona will face Lyon in the women's final at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday 25 May.

A new bidding process for the host venue of the 2027 Women's Champions League final will also be opened as Stuttgart's bid was not considered due to Germany already being awarded Uefa finals for 2026 and 2027.