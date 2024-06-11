After push from Michael Irvin, 2026 WR Larry Miles earns Miami offer

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

One of the spring risers in the state of Florida took his recruitment to another level on Sunday with his effort at Miami.

Larry Miles, who made the trip down from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, worked for the Hurricanes scholarship offer during the program's 'Legend's Camp.' It came in front of plenty of UM greats from the past, including one who urged the rising-junior to compete a certain way at the wide receiver position.

It was Michael Irvin (video below).



Miles obliged the legend and worked towards the good news from Mario Cristobal and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard.

"I'm just blessed," Miles told Rivals. "I really wanted this offer so I went up there and did what I do best."

This young ⁦beast ⁦@d1larry123⁩ was out there today MOSSING brothers!!!! But I ask him can he fill the big shoes left by this brother???? 😳😳Da 🙌🏾 4ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/ssJ1pLXfdV — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) June 9, 2024

Miles is closing in on 20 tenders to date, many of which he has earned at college camps or showcases because of his route-running polish and explosiveness. Of course the in-state tender from Miami sits differently than some others already to his name.

"Coach KB (Beard), the wide receivers coach, is just different," Miles said. "That's what you really need around you. You don't really meet coaches like that."

The rising-junior cited the coach's style as a leader as something he covets in the recruiting process. The head Hurricane made an impression, too.

"Cristobal is the one that offered me," Miles said. "He loved the way I played. All the Hall-of-Fame guys were loving my game, too.

"Irvin was like, 'keep balling!' He wants me to come to The U."



Camp efforts have been good to Miles, who added Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana and Marshall over one workout to kick off his offseason camp workouts.

Ohio State "or" Florida State will be the next camps attended by the central Floridian.

