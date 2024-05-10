Purple Cats headed back to 2A title game

FAIRHOPE, Ala (WDHN) — The Ariton Purple Cats secured their spot in the 2A state baseball championship game today with a commanding performance against Bayshore Christian in the semifinals.

In a doubleheader sweep, Ariton dominated Bayshore with scores of 12-2 and 10-0. This victory sets the stage for Ariton to potentially clinch back-to-back state titles next Wednesday as they face off against Mars Hill.

