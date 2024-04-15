What Purdy told Aiyuk with receiver's 49ers future unknown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers future remains a hot topic, as the wide receiver and the team continue negotiations on a contract extension.

While those conversations continue, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy wanted to let Aiyuk know that he has his teammate’s back, no matter what.

“We’ve talked. I just told him I’ll always have his back and support him in whatever he does," Purdy told Bay Area News Group’s Cam Inman on Sunday. "I want the best for him. It’s a business thing, so for me to say anything about that, that’s out of my pay grade. He and I talk through things and I hear him out.

"At the end of the day, what he’s done for me, giving me an opportunity to come in and throw him the ball, I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Purdy and Aiyuk's connection blossomed on the field last season. Aiyuk emerged as Purdy's most consistent and reliable target on a 49ers offense loaded with stars, with a team-high 75 catches on 105 targets for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. They’ve elevated each other’s games since Purdy stepped in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 of the 2022 season, and now Aiyuk is entering the final year on his rookie contract.

But their bond goes beyond the gridiron. And while things are becoming sticky -- from cryptic social media posts to trade request reports -- Purdy ensured his teammate and friend that he'll be there for him every step of the way.

In the end, both would like Aiyuk back in the Bay to address some unfinished business after last season’s heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss. It’s certainly exciting to think about how much further they can take their connection.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast