Purdy shares uplifting first social media post after Super Bowl loss

Per usual, Brock Purdy is trying to stay positive after the 49ers' heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 24-year-old quarterback shared an encouraging message to his teammates, the NFL world and, of course, the 49ers Faithful in his first Instagram post since the gut-wrenching defeat last month.

"Won together and lost together. Did it with my boys. Keep the Faith," Purdy wrote Monday attached with eight photos from the 2023 NFL season.

San Francisco was just moments away from winning the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy before Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a game-winning, final-second drive that secured the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

After the loss, it understandably was hard for 49ers players to derive positives from yet another Super Bowl loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs, but Purdy tried his best to make sense of the loss.

“Obviously, it’s a sucky feeling,” Purdy told reporters two days after the loss. “But I’m also trying to have the perspective of, ‘All right, this is happening for a reason, you know. It’s all part of our stories and testimonies.’ So, that’s sort of the hope I have for [the Super Bowl LVIII loss]. More than anything, [I’m] just being grateful for the kind of season we had with the guys in this locker room, this team, this organization. We got to the Super Bowl, we went to overtime and fell short of [winning].

"It sucks. We wanted it, we gave our all this year. But man, I had the opportunity to do it with some very good people, and I’m thankful for that.”

While it still might take some time for other players and fans to heal from this stinging loss, the Faithful should feel a little more at ease knowing their starting quarterback isn't losing hope anytime soon.

