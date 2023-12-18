How Purdy can make NFL passer rating history in 49ers' final stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy has made NFL history in a myriad of ways since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback last season, and he has the chance to do so yet again as San Francisco enters its final three regular-season games.

In the 49ers' 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, Purdy finished with a 135.3 passer rating -- which is his sixth game during the 2023 NFL season with a mark of 130 or better. The accomplishment ties Purdy with Aaron Rodgers (2011, 2020), Tony Romo (2014), Ryan Tannehill (2019) and Russell Wilson (2019) for the most such games in a season in NFL history.

Should Purdy record a passer rating of 130 or higher in any of the 49ers' next three games, he will stand alone in that regard. Not bad for Mr. Irrelevant, who has exceeded every expectation since taking over as San Francisco's starting quarterback last season.

But that's not all.

Purdy also could pass two other quarterbacks on a separate passer-rating record list if he records a mark of 110 or higher in the next three games. Currently, his 13 career games with a 110 or higher rating is tied with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the second-most such games by a player in his first two seasons in NFL history.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson holds the record from his time with the Seattle Seahawks, where he posted 14 games with that mark in his first two campaigns.

If Purdy's success this season is any indication, the 23-year-old has a good chance to break both records. He leads all NFL quarterbacks in passer rating this season, and in San Francisco's NFC West-clinching win over the Cardinals on Sunday, he completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 242 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It was another masterclass in passing from the young 49ers quarterback, who again is on the verge of NFL history.

