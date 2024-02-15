How Purdue women's basketball earned its first Big Ten road victory

Purdue women's basketball executed and showed it could be the aggressor on the road for the first time in 2024.

Purdue pounded the glass for 40 minutes and led from start to finish to beat Northwestern 74-48 on Wednesday night at Welsh Ryan Arena.

Purdue (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) outrebounded Northwestern 46-29 to secure its first Big Ten Conference road win.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Madison Layden (33) drives to the basket during the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 77-76.

The Boilermakers turned the ball over 18 times but played with a high level of speed and aggression on the defense end. Purdue scored 19 fastbreak points and forced 20 turnovers.

Seniors Caitlyn Harper scored 17 points, Madison Layden scored 16 points and Abbey Ellis added 14 points for Purdue who led 36-17 at halftime.

Ellis became the 36th player in Purdue history to score 1,000 points and the first transfer to reach the plateau for her career as a Boilermaker.

Purdue returns to Mackey Arena and will face Nebraska at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Purdue fell to the Cornhuskers on the road 68-54 on Jan. 31.

