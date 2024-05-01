Purdue men's basketball will take on these teams at home and on the road in Big Ten play

The Purdue men's basketball team learned more about its 2024-25 season after the Big Ten announced conference opponents Wednesday.

Purdue will play Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers in a home-and-away series.

For single-play home games, the Boilermakers will face off with Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State and Washington make up the single-play road game schedule for Purdue.

Dates, times and television assignments will come at a later date, according to a release.

This coming season will mark the first time UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington will be in the Big Ten. Over the previous six years with a 20-game schedule, the Boilermakers are 84-35, which is the league's best record during that time.

Last season, Purdue went 34-5 and won the Big Ten regular-season championship for the second straight year and reached the National Championship game.

The Boilermakers carry an 11-game home winning streak against conference opponents into the 2024-25 season. UCLA will visit Mackey Arena for the first time since 2000. The Bruins and Boilermakers played in Mackey Arena's first game on Dec. 6, 1967 (UCLA, along with Lew Alcindor, Purdue and Rick Mount, 73-71).

The trip to Washington for Purdue will mark the first time the Boilermakers have traveled to Seattle since 1967. Purdue last played in Oregon in 1988.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball: Big Ten releases men's conference schedule