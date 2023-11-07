Purdue basketball vs. Samford: Zach Edey wins jump ball against 5-8 Samford guard
Zach Edey doesn't face a lot of challenges on opening tips, but Monday's version is something he'd never seen.
The 7-4 senior and reigning National Player of the Year went up against 5-8 Samford guard Dallas Graziani. Yep, Edey had a 20-inch advantage.
Samford put out a hilarious video over weekend with Graziani "training" for going up against Edey.
Graziani knew better come game time. He didn't jump as Edey made something of a reverse tip to Braden Smith.
The most-anticipated jump ball in school history‼️
Both teams had fun with it pregame.
Maybe the most-anticipated jump ball in school history. pic.twitter.com/hW48pn3Eaq
And now in the final episode, @dallas_graziani is ready 👊#BuckyBall | #AllforSAMford pic.twitter.com/Gw9aHZRpY3
