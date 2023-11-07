Purdue basketball vs. Samford: Zach Edey wins jump ball against 5-8 Samford guard

Zach Edey doesn't face a lot of challenges on opening tips, but Monday's version is something he'd never seen.

The 7-4 senior and reigning National Player of the Year went up against 5-8 Samford guard Dallas Graziani. Yep, Edey had a 20-inch advantage.

Samford put out a hilarious video over weekend with Graziani "training" for going up against Edey.

Graziani knew better come game time. He didn't jump as Edey made something of a reverse tip to Braden Smith.

Both teams had fun with it pregame.

Maybe the most-anticipated jump ball in school history. pic.twitter.com/hW48pn3Eaq — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 6, 2023

