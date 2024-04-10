Purdue basketball transfer portal roster changes: Who's staying, going

The Purdue Boilermakers finished the 2023-24 season 34-5 and national runner-up under 19th-year coach Matt Painter. Record-setting center Zach Edey has said he will not return next season and guard Lance Jones has exhausted his eligibility.

Purdue has a large incoming recruiting class: Jack Benter (6-5, 2,549 career points at Brownstown Central), Raleigh Burgess (6-10), Kanon Catchings (6-9, from Brownsburg), C.J. Cox (6-2), Gicarri Harris (6-4, son of Purdue great Glenn Robinson), and Daniel Jacobsen (7-3).

Purdue has been the rare program that has retained most of its talent in recent seasons. Can the Boilermakers do it again?

Here is the status of Purdue players.

Purdue basketball players entering the transfer portal

∎ Ethan Morton

The 6-7 senior became a defensive specialist, averaging 10 minutes per game, spelling perimeter players and rarely looking to shoot. (Per multiple reports)

∎ Mason Gillis

The 6-6 senior was the Boilermakers' key scorer off the bench, often finishing games with his ability to hit key 3-pointers. He averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, hitting 46.8% from long range.

Purdue basketball players who have not announced their intention

∎ Caleb Furst

The 6-10 junior saw his time in the post shrink as the season progressed. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds.

∎ Fletcher Loyer

The 6-4 sophomore is a streaky 3-point shooter, hitting 44.4% from long range and averaging 10.3 points.

∎ Braden Smith

The 6-0 sophomore is one of the nation's best point guards, averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals, while shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

∎ Trey Kaufmann-Renn

The 6-9 sophomore started at power forward all season, helping Zach Edey near the basket. He averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

∎ Brian Waddell

The 6-8 sophomore saw action in 14 games.

∎ Camden Heide

The 6-7 redshirt freshman became a crucial bench player as the season progressed, averaging 3.3 points with 45% 3-point shooting. He scored 18 points, his first such effort since the season opener, against Rutgers.

∎ Will Berg

There wasn't much room on the court for the 7-2 redshirt freshman. He averaged 2.9 points in 14 appearances.

∎ Myles Colvin

The 6-5 freshman saw occasional action until late in the season, and he was a fearless shooter. He averaged 3.3 points and made 41.4% of his 3-pointers.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball transfer portal tracker: Who's staying, going