Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter lobbies for more control on court stormings

LINCOLN, Nebraska − Matt Painter realizes the magnitude of the situation.

When the No. 1 team in college basketball loses on the road, a court storming will soon commence.

For the last three seasons, Purdue basketball has been on the wrong end of court stormings with each road loss.

Painter, whose top-ranked Boilermakers lost 88-72 at Nebraska on Tuesday, just wants the situation controlled.

"I don't know why institutions aren't ready for it," Painter said Tuesday night. "What did you think was going to happen if they won? Spread the word before somebody gets hurt.

More: Purdue vs. Nebraska player ratings: Too many starters no-show as No. 1 goes down

"A student from Nebraska should be able to storm the court, right? We're cool. Get ready for it. We're struggling in our conference with that."

Painter's issue mainly centers around safety.

This season, Purdue has been the recipient of court stormings at Northwestern and Nebraska. Same with Indiana, Northwestern and Maryland last season, where a student actually climbed and stood on top of the rim.

"Someone is going to get hurt. It could be a student. It could be one of Nebraska's guys. It could be one of our guys," Painter said. "It could be someone working the scorer's bench. Could be anybody. I don't know why people don't get ahead of it."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Jan 9, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans celebrate after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball wants better policing of court storming situations