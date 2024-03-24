Purdue basketball blitzes Utah State to advance to NCAA March Madness Sweet 16
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue basketball is Motor City bound.
The Boilermakers blitzed Utah State 106-67 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in the last seven NCAA Tournaments.
Purdue (31-4) set a program record for victories in a season and had four players scored in double figures to set up Friday's game against Gonzaga in Detroit.
Utah State started off hot, namely former Maryland guard Ian Martinez who made 4-of-5 to start the game. His 11 early points helped the Aggies to a 20-17 lead.
Then Zach Edey took over.
The reigning Player of the Year scored 17 points in the final 10:21 and the Boilermakers outscored Utah State 24-9 with Braden Smith on the bench after picking up his second foul with 7:40 to go.
Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer helped support a 49-33 halftime lead that was capped with Lance Jones banking in a buzzer-beating 3.
It was over when
A 16-point halftime cushion was beneficial.
When the second half started, Purdue left little doubt.
The Boilermakers scored seven points in the first 1:13. Like the first half ended, the second half opened with a Jones 3. Purdue cruised to the Sweet 16 after that.
Zach Edey watch
Edey showed precisely why he'll be a consensus two-time National Player of the Year.
Purdue's 7-foot-4 center had 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. At halftime.
Purdue coach Matt Painter pulled his stars early with the Boilermakers running Utah State out of the building. Edey finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
3 stars
▶ Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: The redshirt sophomore carried over his second half Friday night against Grambling, where he had 11 points, by scoring Purdue's first eight. Kaufman-Renn finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
▶ Myles Colvin, Purdue: It was the freshman's defense that proved big in the first half. Then Colvin hit a 3 and the Fieldhouse erupted. Colvin's rapid development has been huge for Purdue, especially on defense. Colvin scored 9 points.
▶ Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Loyer is an elite shot maker. Utah State underestimated his ability to drive and also stop and pop from midrange. Loyer scored 15 points to go with 6 assists.
