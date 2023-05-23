Purdue basketball attendance ranks in top 10 nationally for first time in 40 years

The Purdue men's basketball team didn't have the ending they hoped for in 2022-23, but fans turned out in big numbers at Mackey Arena to see the journey.

According to a release from Purdue University, the program ranked in the top 10 nationally for average attendance. It was the first time in 40 years the Boilermakers achieved such a feat.

Purdue sold out all 16 home games with an average attendance of 14,876 fans this past season. That number set a new school record.

The last time the Boilermakers ranked in the top 10 came during the 1982-83 season when they averaged 13,472 fans per game. During that season, Purdue also finished 10th overall.

The Boilermakers will carry a 57-game sellout streak into the 2023-24 season. Every home game has been sold out since Jan. 15, 2019.

Purdue was one of eight schools in the nation to sell out every game. Gonzaga, Houston, Xavier, Kansas, Dayton, Duke and Auburn were the others.

Purdue had 100% capacities in men's basketball, football and volleyball. It is the only school in the country to do so.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue Boilermakers: Men's basketball ranks 10th in average attendance