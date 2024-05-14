Puma Signs Soccer Star Theo Hernández





Puma has bolstered its athlete roster with soccer star Theo Hernández.

The German athletic giant announced Tuesday that it has added the AC Milan star, 26, who also plays for the French national team.

“Theo is one of the best full backs in world football and is a player we have admired for a long time,” Puma global director of sports marketing and sports licensing Johan Adamsson said in a statement. “He is a key part of the French national team and AC Milan. Having an incredible talent like Theo is exciting for us as a brand and we look forward to seeing Theo enter the next chapter of his career with us alongside him.”

Puma said Hernández will wear the brand’s Ultra soccer boots on the pitch, which is also worn by other brand ambassadors including Memphis Depay, Kingsley Coman and others.

“Both on and off the pitch, the brand fits my game and personality perfectly. I’m looking forward to working together both in football and fashion and to push myself to achieve more success for both club and country,” Hernández said in a statement. “Puma is such an iconic brand with heroes such as Pelé, Maradona and Johan Cruyff and it is a brand really pushing innovation in performance and style. Off the pitch, Puma does things different and really pushes style in the sportstyle space and I’m looking forward to an exciting future together.”

