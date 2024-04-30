Pulaski continues hot streak with win over Russell County

Apr. 30—Pulaski County softball has look nearly unbeatable as of late, winning 11 of their last 12 contests. That winning streak reached 12 in a Monday evening contest against Russell County, as the Lady Maroons hit two home runs in a 12-4 win over their opponents.

Bella Ellis had five RBI's and a home run to lead the Maroons, with her home run being a grand slam to unload the bases. This home run was number 40 for her career, putting her 12th all-time in career home runs in KHSAA softball history. Avery Davis and Brooklyn Thomas each added two RBI's, with Thomas also hitting a home run, while Rilee Ross and Novaleigh Baker each had one RBI apiece. Ellis earned the win on the mound, going all seven innings while allowing four runs on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Russell County was led by eighth grader Addy Abrell with two RBI's.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.