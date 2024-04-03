Puka Nacua: Cooper Kupp is ‘on a revenge tour’ in 2024

Since his triple crown season in 2021, Cooper Kupp’s game has been trending in the wrong direction. Granted, no one expected him to put up those numbers again, but he’s been far less productive in the last two seasons due to injury.

He had just 812 yards in 2022 (nine games) and 737 yards last season (12 games), which combined is still less than his yardage total from 2021 (1,947). He had a season-ending ankle injury in 2022 and was hampered by a hamstring injury last year, but he’s now healthy and ready for a bounce-back year in 2024.

Puka Nacua has been training with Kupp this offseason and he can see the veteran’s motivation to get back to his All-Pro ways. Nacua said on Maxx Crosby’s podcast this week that Kupp is “on a revenge tour,” which should excite every Rams fan.

“I’ve been training with Coop so it’s been good. He’s on a revenge tour. He’s been able to get a healthy offseason and stuff so he’s back at it,” he said.

Kupp puts in as much time as anyone in the NFL when it comes to training and staying fit, which made last year’s injury limitations even more disappointing for him and the Rams. He still showed flashes of being a top-tier receiver last season with four 100-yard games, but he also had eight games with fewer than 55 yards.

When healthy, he and Nacua are one of the best receiving tandems in football.

