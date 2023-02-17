PSU football 2023 player profile: WR Ethan Black

As we are just a little over a month into the college football offseason, James Franklin has been busy on the recruiting trail.

The Nittany Lions have a talented 2023 class coming in.

One notable position worth mentioning is wide receiver.

Penn State will be without both Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley next season, as they depart for the NFL.

That means other players like KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Kaden Saunders are next in line to step up in their wide receiver room.

Saunders is a talented pass-catcher that Franklin had praise for before his freshmen season began at State College.

On top of that, the Nittany Lions have a receiver room that is full of youth for quarterback Drew Allar.

They also have a few preferred walk-ons coming in next season. One of them is at their wide receiver position.

That is Pennsylvania native Ethan Black.

Let’s take a deeper look into his recruiting profile.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Recruiting Profile

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

247 – 0-Star

247 Composite – 0-Star

On3 – 0-Star

ESPN – 0-Star

Preferred Walk-On

Vitals

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Davidsville, PA

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5′-10″

Weight: 160 pounds

Class: 2023

Recruitment

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Black commits to Penn State as a preferred walk-on on January 25, 2023

Offers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

No offers

Twitter

I am blessed to announce that I have committed to Penn State University where I will be furthering my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me. #WeAre @coachjfranklin @Coach_Elby @coachmhagans @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/tW7mvMZbIK — Ethan Black (@Ethan_Black19) January 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire