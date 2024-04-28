Is PSG vs Lyon on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Women’s Champions League

Lyon pulled off an incredible comeback in the semi-final first leg (REUTERS)

Paris Saint-Germain host Lyon in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling first-leg between the French rivals last week.

Lyon pulled off a stunning late comeback to snatch a 3-2 win at home after PSG took a two-goal lead and looked set to claim a place in the Bilbao final.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto struck twice to put PSG in a commanding position, before Lyon scored three times in the final 10 minutes to take control of the tie.

PSG have home advantage but Lyon, the eight-time winners, have the experience as they look to book a place against Barcelona in the Champions League final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals, while you can watch all the action unfold live and for free on DAZN.

When is PSG vs Lyon?

The match will kick off at 3:00pm BST on Sunday 28 April.

How can I watch it?

You can watch all the action unfold live and for free on DAZN.

What is the team news?

PSG are without Clare Hunt and Oriane Jean-Françoic. Marie-Antoinette Katoto is PSG’s top scorer in the Champions League and is one goal behind Kadidiatou Diani, who leads the tournament with eight so far.

Lyon were already without Eugenie Le Sommer, but Frances’s record scorer has been joined on the sidelines by Sara Dabritz. Ada Hegerberg is a doubt after sitting out the first leg last week, as is Dzsenifer Marozsan.

Predicted line-ups

PSG: Picaud; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Groenen, Albert; Chawinga, Katoto, Baltimore

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Dumornay; Diani, Becho, Cascarino

Prediction

PSG 2-2 Lyon (Lyon go through on aggregate)

