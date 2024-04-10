PSG vs Barcelona: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

The Parc des Princes will be bouncing for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Xavi’s LaLiga giants travel to the French capital on an 11-game unbeaten run and with fond memories of facing PSG in the knockout stages of this competition.

The famous ‘Remontada’ of 2017 saw Barcelona fight back from four goals down to win 6-1 in the second leg for a historic comeback that PSG will be desperate to avenge this month.

Luis Enrique’s team have not lost in 27 matches, a run dating back to early November, and with Ligue 1 all but in the bag they can focus on winning the Champions League for the first time.

Date, kick-off time and venue

PSG vs Barcelona is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The Parc des Princes in Paris will host.

Sergi Roberto was the hero in Barcelona’s famous ‘Remontada’ (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Where to watch PSG vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

PSG vs Barcelona team news

Presnel Kimpembe is the only confirmed absentee for Les Parisiens, who will have Bradley Barcola back in their squad. Achraf Hakimi is suspended.

Mbappe will be joined by Ousmane Dembele in attack with Barcola, Randal Kolo Muani and Le Kang-in the options to join them.

There is talk in Spain that Xavi will lean on the team who beat Napoli to reach the quarter-finals.

That would see Andreas Christensen continue in midfield alongside Ilkay Gundogan, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha flanking Robert Lewandowski up front.

Frenkie De Jong and Pedri are still working their way back up to full fitness.

PSG vs Barcelona prediction

The French side are well rested and in flying form but have a knack of making these big European nights more difficult than they perhaps need to be.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

PSG wins: 4

Draws: 4

Barcelona wins: 4

PSG vs Barcelona latest odds

PSG to win: 19/20

Draw: 14/5

Barcelona to win: 27/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.