PSG loses Neymar to ankle surgery, could miss rest of season

PSG's Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher after injuring his ankle during Sunday's match versus Lille at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Paris Saint-Germain announced on Monday that Neymar needs surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right ankle, and could possibly miss the rest of the season as he recovers.

“Neymar Jr. has presented several episodes of instability of the right ankle in recent years,” PSG said in a statement via The Associated Press. “Following his last sprain on February 20, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.”

The surgery is scheduled to take place later this week in Doha, the capital of Qatar. (PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments.)

Neymar sustained the ankle injury last month during a match against Lille (you might remember the game for Lionel Messi's magical 95th minute goal that gave PSG the win), and had to be stretchered off the field. He also suffered an ankle injury during last year's World Cup in Qatar.

The club, which is currently leading the French league and is likely to win it, estimated that it will take Neymar 3-4 months to rehab and recover from surgery.

That presents two scenarios. If he's ready to go closer to the four month mark, he'll have missed the rest of the season. If he's ready to go closer to the three month mark, it's possible he could return in time for the Champions League final on June 10.

But that's only if PSG makes it that far. First they have to deal with Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the second leg of their Round of 16 match. Neymar was ruled out of that match late last week.