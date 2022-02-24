Providence survives leaky roof and 3 OTs in wild win vs. Xavier

Providence's latest win was its wildest one yet.

On the verge of their first Big East regular season title, the Friars outlasted Xavier in a 99-92 thriller that featured three overtime periods, a buzzer-beater by its opponent and a leaky roof.

The game was never not close, as neither team built up a lead of more than five points until Providence finally put Xavier away in triple overtime. Of course, the Friars probably should have the game won in the second overtime, but then Paul Scruggs did this after they decided not to foul:

𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗨𝗚𝗚𝗦. 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗧. pic.twitter.com/CyNWxk8CZW — Xavier Basketball (@XavierMBB) February 24, 2022

Before that, the game almost seemed in peril when the roof of the Dunkin' Donuts Center started leaking with three minutes remaining in the game. A significant delay ensued, with some players even helping out the effort to dry the court.

Providence athletic director Bob Driscoll blamed the leak on standing water on the roof, likely related to a record high-temperature in the city that day.

"The roof is leaking. ... [Providence Athletic Director Bob Driscoll] believes there is standing water in the roof, hence why it's leaking. They're putting in fans on the roof to try to dry it out."



—@SherreeBurruss reports on the stoppage in play at The Dunk @PCAthletics pic.twitter.com/UGEFDwu53m — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 24, 2022

Every Providence starter finished the game with scoring in the double digits, but the hero of the night was Jared Bynum, who had 27 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench, including the Friars' final bucket of the night.

With the win, Providence is just one win away from clinching its first Big East regular season title in program history. Their first chance at history will come against Creighton on Saturday.