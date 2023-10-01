Providence basketball Late Night Madness more than a show — it's a recruiting tool, too

PROVIDENCE — Kim English made a point of directing the crowd’s attention to behind the Providence home bench.

Late Night Madness on Saturday night was a showcase for the school’s men’s and women’s basketball programs. It was also a recruiting tool English and his staff used to welcome both of their 2024 commits to date and a host of local prospects.

Daquan Davis and Ryan Mela were both in attendance and had a chance to meet some of their future teammates. The Friars have already booked pledges from the four-star point guard and three-star wing forward, respectively. They're still active with potential targets in each of the next four classes – Providence welcomed players from 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 as special guests.

“Just the vibe in here, it’s amazing,” Friars guard Corey Floyd Jr. said.

More: Providence basketball announces Big East schedule and it looks like quite a season

More: You know Gronk as a Patriots star, but watch him play basketball at Providence College

Per a source, Amdy Ndiaye was the lone 2024 recruit on the guest list. The power forward is prepping at nearby Putnam Science and recently earned an offer from Pittsburgh. That’s been a position the Friars have pursued throughout the summer and early fall – uncommitted targets have included Patrick Ngongba II, Mitchell Holmes and Darrion Sutton.

Providence expected a handful of 2025 prospects at the event – point guard Nigel James, shooting guard Joson Sanon, small forward Jaylen Harrell and centers Oswin Erhunmwunse and Amadou Doumbia. Sanon is a top-15 player in his class according to 247Sports who also holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgetown, Marquette, Connecticut, Kansas, Creighton and Miami. Erhunmwunse is a top-40 prospect who has taken an unofficial visit with the Friars.

Another trio of 2026 prospects was expected on Saturday – power forward Sebastian Wilkins and centers Collins Chidera Onyejiaka and Ben Ahmed. Wilkins and Onyejiaka both claim offers from Providence while Ahmed is being recruited by the likes of Iowa, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Rhode Island and California. Wilkins is a Massachusetts native prepping at power Brewster Academy.

The Friars are also in early on 2027 guard Patrick Otey. He’s a 6-foot-4 prospect from Massachusetts who attends CATS Academy in Boston and runs on the Nike grassroots circuit with Expressions Elite. Otey has already represented Brazil on the FIBA U16 stage.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Friars basketball Late Night Madness recruiting tool