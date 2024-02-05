Pros and Cons: Should Giants sign Jon Runyan Jr.?

The Giants’ offensive line was a problem this past season, especially in the first half of the year as they dealt with multiple injuries and lineup changes. They definitely need to upgrade at the guard positions, especially with Ben Bredeson and Justin Pugh both free agents

One offensive lineman set to hit the open market is Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr., who has been starting at guard for the past three seasons. Could he be a target for the Giants?

Let's break down the pros and cons...



Pros



Experience

Runyan, whose father John spent nine seasons in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles, was a full-time starter for the Packers over the last three seasons. During that time, he racked up 53 starts, including three in the postseason, and fully established himself as a starter-level player.

Durability

The Giants had so many injuries in 2023-24 that the ability to add a player like Runyan, who hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career, will definitely appeal to them. Runyan also played in 25 games over his last two seasons at Michigan.

Pass Protection

Runyan’s main strength is his consistency as a pass protector. He’s allowed low pressure rates throughout his career, ranking in the top 10 guards in the NFL for pass blocking efficiency in each of his three seasons as a starter, according to Pro Football Focus.

Versatility

Runyan has played extensively at both guard positions, but was a tackle in college and has actually played all five offensive line positions during him NFL career -- albeit only for a few plays at each of the non-guard positions. This could be useful in an emergency, though.



Cons

Potential Cost

Pro Football Focus projects Runyan’s next contract to be worth $20 million over three years, which is a reasonable salary for an established starter. However, the Giants perhaps shouldn’t be expecting him to be capable of elevating their offensive line significantly because he’s arguably been a weak link on the Packers' line for the past few years.

Inconsistent Run Blocking

The Packers have been in the middle of the pack in terms of their running game over the three seasons with Runyan in the starting group. In each of those seasons, his run blocking grade was below average. The Packers also primarily operated with a running game that employed zone blocking schemes until late last season, although they have mixed things up recently.

The Giants tend to lean more on gap and power schemes, so while Runyan is a good athlete and played in a power running scheme in college, he might not be an ideal scheme fit.

Penalties

Runyan’s on-field discipline was good during his first two seasons as a starter, but he regressed in that area in 2023. He entered the season with just two penalties in his first 33 starts, but had six last season -- including the first three pre-snap penalties of his career.

Verdict

Runyan could be a good addition for the Giants, who definitely need to add at least one starting guard this offseason, and probably two. He could be an affordable player to plug into the starting lineup and provide the group with some stability.

While he might not be an ideal scheme fit, Runyan’s smarts and athleticism would be useful attributes to bring to an interior group that struggled this past season.

However, if the Giants did target him and bring him in, expectations should be tempered. While he is a good player and about to enter his prime, he hasn’t shown signs of being a potentially elite player, so the move would have limited upside.