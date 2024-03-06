Projecting Colorado football's 10 highest-rated players in 'College Football 25' video game

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athlete Travis Hunter (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

EA Sports' "College Football 25" video game is finally returning this summer after an 11-year hiatus.

Set for a full reveal in May, the highly-anticipated game will feature all 134 FBS schools. Players can opt into being a part of "College Football 25" through NIL to receive $600 and a free copy of the game.

As of March 4, more than 10,000 athletes are already in the game.

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter became one of the first big-name stars to confirm his opt-in status, posting "I'm in the game" on Instagram. It's safe to assume that the 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner will have one of the highest overall ratings in the game, but how will quarterback Shedeur Sanders and other Buffaloes be rated?

Here's a projection about the 10 Colorado football players who will be the highest rated in EA Sports' "College Football 25," using the game's last installment (NCAA Football 14) as a reference point.

10. WR LaJohntay Wester, 87 overall

Wester is the first of a few transfers who will likely be among the Buffs' highest-rated players. The former FAU star left the program as the Owls' all-time leader in receptions (252) after catching a career-high 108 passes (second in FBS) for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Also named the AAC's Special Teams Player of the Year for his work as a returner, Wester's projected 87 overall will be boosted by an excellent speed and acceleration rating.

Florida Atlantic wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (1) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Former Oregon State wide receiver and current Dallas Cowboy Brandin Cooks, who's skillset is similar to Wester's, was an 88 overall in "NCAA Football 14."

9. S Shilo Sanders, 88 overall

In 2023, Shilo became just the ninth defensive back in program history to lead the team in tackles (70). Only two players in the country forced more fumbles than his four and he returned his only interception of the season for an 80-yard pick-six vs. Colorado State.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, left, runs back an interception for a touchdown as Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton (14) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Former Texas safety and current Seattle Seahawk Quandre Diggs, who plays the game with the same kind of reckless abandon as Shilo, was a 92 overall in "NCAA Football 14."

8. RB Dylan Edwards, 89 overall

Edwards showed rare explosiveness for a true freshman last season, leading Colorado in rushing (321 yards) and adding 299 receiving yards on 36 receptions. His track speed, elusiveness and dual-threat ability should make him one of the highest-rated running backs in the Big 12.

Colorado running back Dylan Edwards (3) tries to elude Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Former Kent State running back and third-round NFL draft pick (2014) Dri Archer, who had the same build, short-area quickness and receiving skills as Edwards, was 91 overall in "NCAA Football 14."

7. WR Will Sheppard, 89 overall

Sheppard racked up more than 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns over the last three seasons at Vanderbilt, including 684 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. With ideal size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and jump-ball skills for an "X" receiver, the former Commodore could be in for a record-setting season with Shedeur throwing him the rock.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) makes a catch as Auburn cornerback Keionte Scott (0) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Former Louisville wide receiver and current New England Patriot DeVante Parker, who's pre-draft measurables (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) look like Sheppard's, was an 88 overall in "NCAA Football 14."

6. DB Preston Hodge, 90 overall

Hodge was one of college football's best cover corners last season. The Liberty transfer earned a 90 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and a 90.4 pass-coverage grade which was top 10 in FBS. A projected starter for the Buffs at nickel back, Hodge had two interceptions (one for a pick-six) and 10 pass breakups for the Flames in 2023.

Dec 1, 2023; Lynchburg, VA, USA; Liberty Flames defensive back Preston Hodge (24) tackles New Mexico State Aggies wide receiver Kordell David (11) after a catch during the third quarter at Williams Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Former Virginia Tech cornerback and first-team All-Pro (2018) Kyle Fuller, who starred at nickel for the Hokies, was also a 90 overall in "NCAA Football 14."

5. DE Samuel Okunlola, 91 overall

It's not often that a redshirt freshman leads a Power 5 program in sacks, but that's exactly what Okunlola did last season at Pitt. His five sacks led to him being ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

North Carolina Tar Heels Drake Maye (10) gets sacked by Pittsburgh Panthers Samuel Okunlola (8) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 23, 2023.

Former Auburn defensive end and NFL Pro Bowler (2018) Dee Ford, who's pre-draft measurables (6-foot-2, 252 pounds) match up with Okunlola's, was an 89 overall in "NCAA Football 14."

4. OL Tyler Johnson, 91 overall

Johnson spent the last two seasons as the Houston Cougars' starting guard and was the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Across 890 career pass-block snaps, Johnson has allowed just two sacks.

Oct 21, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Tyler Johnson (50) walks off the field after a play during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Former Mississippi State and current Carolina Panthers guard Gabe Jackson, who was regarded as one of the best interior offensive linemen in the 2014 NFL Draft, was also a 91 overall in "NCAA Football 14."

3. DE B.J. Green, 92 overall

Green set career highs in tackles (39), tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (6) for Arizona State in 2023. His 14 quarterback hits last season were the third most in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.

ASU defensive lineman BJ Green II (35) celebrates a sack against Washington near the end zone during a game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 8, 2022.

Former Alabama defensive end and fifth-round draft pick (2014) Ed Stinson, who started on the Crimson Tide's 2012 national championship team, was a 93 overall in "NCAA Football 14."

2. QB Shedeur Sanders, 96 overall

There's a good argument to be made that Shedeur should be on the cover of "College Football 25" after he set a school record with 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions last season. One of college football's top QBs, the Jackson State transfer should be among the highest-rated players in "College Football 25."

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, right, gestures to the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Former Louisville quarterback and first-round draft pick (2014) Teddy Bridgewater, who was one of the top QB prospects in the 2014 NFL Draft, was also a 96 overall in "NCAA Football 14."

1. ATH Travis Hunter, 99 overall

If Shedeur isn't on the cover of "College Football 25," then Hunter should be. The most versatile athlete in college football is the only FBS player in at least the last 20 seasons to record 100 yards receiving and an interception in the same game (vs. TCU). He racked up 57 catches, 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense to go along with a team-high three interceptions on defense.

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter reacts to a play against Utah during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

There was just one 99 overall in "NCAA Football 14:" former South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the game's only player worth a comparison to Hunter's game-changing ability.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Who will be Colorado's highest-rated players in 'College Football 25?'