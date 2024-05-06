Projected 2024 Indiana football offensive depth chart after spring practice

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana football team's new staff hopes they added the right mix of transfers to build an explosive offense capable of competing in the Big Ten.

The list of additions includes a former MAC Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback, an 1,000-yard receiver and offensive lineman with 34 career starts.

Indiana's spring game provided an early glimpse at what the depth chart could look in a Week 1 matchup against FIU, here's where things stand going into the team's summer workout program:

More: Indiana football's spring game highlights Kurtis Rourke's spot at top of QB pecking order

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Mike Katic (56) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) after a touchdown during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Quarterback

Kurtis Rourke Tayven Jackson

It was telling that Tayven Jackson didn't get any snaps with the first-team offense in the spring game. He showed some flashes in the exhibition — he made some nice reads and connected with Andison Coby on a pair nicely well-place throws down the sideline — but Rourke's three-plus seasons of starting experience gave him a real advantage. He showed a nice command of the offense particularly when he had a chance to run a two-minute drill at the end of the scrimmage. Jackson is still an important piece to the puzzle considering IU hasn't had a quarterback start all 12 games since 2018 (Peyton Ramsey).

More: ‘Definitely caught my eye’: IU football's new running backs have impressive spring game

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (22) runs the ball during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Running back

Kaelon Black OR Justice Ellison Ty Son Lawton

Cignetti's goal going into spring camp was making sure he had a stable of running backs who could contribute this fall. That fits the staff's history at James Madison — Percy Obese-Agyei was the only running back in five seasons with 200 or more touches. The staff also wanted to make sure the group had a bit more explosiveness than in years past. Indiana had 19 runs of 20-yards or more in the previous two seasons while JMU had 35 explosive plays on the ground. There were some encouraging signs in the spring game that the staff may have ticked off both boxes. Black could be primed for a breakout season if he can stay healthy while his former teammate Lawton looks like he could be a strong third-down back who comes into the game to move the chains on third down or block in the passing game.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (8) catches a pass during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Wide receiver

Donaven McCulley; Myles Price and Elijah Sarratt E.J. Williams Jr., Miles Cross and Omar Cooper Jr.

This is a talented group with a high ceiling. The entire two deep could have a role this fall with Cignetti talking about using four receiver sets after adding such an experienced group out of the transfer portal. Sarratt seems like a sure bet to be a high-volume target — he led JMU with 90 of them last season — but the rest of the pecking order remains in flux. The staff used plenty of combinations during the spring game with McCulley working mostly with the second-team offense. McCulley is a potential All-American talent, but Cignetti wants to see more consistent practice habits from him. McCulley, who is just in his second full year at the position, was one of the few bright spots for IU last season and could still take things to another level. Williams remains just as intriguing of a question mark as he was last season. He caught the staff's attention before an injury sideline him for much of the spring. He was one of the most talented freshman receivers in the country back in 2020, but has only shown glimpses of that potential since. If he can stay healthy, he could be a real asset lining up alongside the likes of Sarratt and McCulley.

More: Indiana football: Highlights, starters and stats from 2024 spring game

Indiana Hoosiers tight end Zach Horton (44) catches a pass during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Tight end

Zach Horton Trey Walker

Horton is consistent pass-catching tight end capable of moving around the line of scrimmage while Walker gives the staff a reliable in-line blocker with experience. Cignetti's staff trusted Horton a ton — he played 906 snaps (739 on offense) and was on three special teams units.

More: Why Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti followed a new trend during spring practice

Indiana's Mike Katic (56) prepares to snap the ball during a spring practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Offensive line

Left tackle

Carter Smith Cooper Jones

Left guard

Tyler Stephens Noah Bolticoff

Center

Mike Katic Bray Lynch

Right guard

Nick Kidwell Vincent Fiacable

Right tackle

Trey Wedig Austin Barrett

Indiana's struggles at quarterback last year overshadowed the improvement the team's offensive line made last year. That's why it wasn't much of a surprise when Cignetti retained offensive line coach Bob Bostad, who ended up as the lone holdover from previous staff. He's had to work in some new faces, but the return of Katic and Smith plus the addition of some experienced transfers (Wisconsin tackle Trey Wedig and JMU guard Nick Kidwell) gave IU a good core to build around. There's more uncertainty on the interior of the line coming out of come. Bray Lynch looks like someone who could be called on to provide some depth at multiple positions while Bolticoff, a TCU transfer the team added last season, could do the same if he can stay healthy.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football: Projecting offensive depth chart after spring camp