'Professional' - Moyes promises competitive team at Man City

David Moyes' final game as West Ham manager will be at Manchester City on Sunday.

Having enjoyed the perfect end to his home tenure at the London Stadium with the comeback victory against virtually relegated Luton, I put it to Moyes that his last task could well be to try and stop City winning the Premier League title.

"It would be difficult to stop their Under-14s winning the title," he joked.

"Professional is the word I would use. We will try and do the best we can."

City do have form for making life difficult for themselves on the final day - but they have always got the job done before.