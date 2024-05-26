Pro golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family says

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, his family announced Sunday.

Murray, 30, died Saturday morning, one day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support,” Murray’s parents Eric and Terry said in a statement released by the tour. “Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

Many golfers wore black and red pins in their caps on Sunday to honor Murray, a Raleigh, North Carolina, native whose favorite hockey team was the Carolina Hurricanes.

“There are a lot of people that are going to be carrying a heavy heart for a long period of time out on the PGA Tour, and there’s a family that is obviously devastated that we need to support,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

Murray had been open in the past about his battles with anxiety and depression. After winning his second career title in a dramatic playoff at the 2024 Sony Open in January, Murray spoke about his struggles.

“It’s not easy,” he said in a post-round interview. “I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times.”

At the Charles Schwab Challenge, Murray shot 2-under on his opening round. During the second round, he was 5-over and withdrew after making three straight bogeys, citing an illness.

“Please honor Grayson by being kind to one another,” Eric and Terry Murray said. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else.”