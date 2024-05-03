Pro Football Network lists quarterback as Browns’ biggest weakness
Rookie minicamp is next weekend as the Cleveland Browns begin preparations for the 2024 season. Pro Football Network recently released an article about each team’s weakest position group after the draft, and they listed quarterback as Cleveland’s.
“Deshaun Watson is capable of recapturing the form he showed with the Texans, and he is still just 28 years old. But Watson looked lost at times last season, and he finished the campaign by missing the final eight games due to an injured throwing shoulder.
The Cleveland Browns will be a Super Bowl contender if Watson plays well. But if he struggles again or suffers another injury, Cleveland will be forced to play Jamies Winston, who’s as talented as he is unreliable.”
It’s hard to argue with any of their points. Watson had flashes of his old self, but that’s it—just a few moments here and there. There is plenty of reason for optimism with how well he was trending before the injury, but until he consistently puts it on the field, that’s all it is: optimism and hope.