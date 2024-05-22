Pro Football Focus names the Vikings top three players entering 2024

The Vikings might not be the deepest team in all of the NFL, but Minnesota has some stars on its team entering the 2024 season. The Vikings aren’t exactly sure what they have at quarterback, but Minnesota will either roll with veteran journeyman Sam Darnold or first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. With the inexperience at quarterback — of winning football games — it’s a good thing the Vikings will surround the quarterback with some playmakers.

Pro Football Focus says the top three Minnesota Vikings entering the ’24 season are all on the offense. PFF has Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Christian Darrisaw as the top three.

Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers, if not the best, in the NFL. The 2023 campaign marked his fourth straight receiving grade above 90.0. T.J. Hockenson has also become a very reliable and steady presence in the Vikings ‘offense, earning a 79.6 grade on the season. Tackle Christian Darrisaw wasn’t as dominant in 2023 as in 2022, but his 85.1 PFF grade in 2023 is nothing to stick your nose up at.

PFF also considered Brian O’Neill to be among the top three.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire