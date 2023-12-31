Pro Bowl Dolphins CB Xavien Howard carted off vs. Ravens with foot injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard left Sunday's blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury, and was later ruled out for the game.

It's wasn't initially clear how he sustained the injury. He received medical attention on the sideline, then left the game on a cart without a shoe on his left foot in the first quarter.

Xavien Howard is being carted off in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/0BpdS9DMSI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Howard is critical to Miami's defense. He has started 12 games this season with 12 passes defended, 45 tackles and an interception for a Dolphins defense that ranked third in the NFL.

His absence was a blow in a critical game that had the AFC's No. 1 seed on the line. The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs with their 56-19 rout of Miami.

Any extended Howard absence would be a significant setback for the Dolphins with the postseason approaching. The Dolphins (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season, but the AFC East is still up for grabs. The winner of next week's Dolphins-Bills game will clinch the division.