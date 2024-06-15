'A privilege to wear shirt whether at left-back or right-back'

[Getty Images]

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier says he will "always be ready" to play, whether that is at left-back or right-back.

The 33-year-old is in Germany preparing for his fourth major tournament with England at Euro 2024.

While the majority of his career has been spent as a right-back, his versatility and strong competition for places there for the Three Lions has brought him also out to the left-hand side.

With questions over Luke Shaw's fitness and no other traditional left-back in the 26-man squad, Trippier may have to be deployed in that position once again.

"It doesn't matter [which position]. If I play, if I don't play, if I play right-back, left-back, I'll always be ready," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I like to bomb forward and put crosses in, but sometimes I need to adjust my game and maybe I'll be more defensive [at left back] and join in more. But for me it is just the same - the distances, checking your left shoulder instead of your right, the fine details.

"If it's left-back, no problem, I'll give my best. But if I'm not playing, also the type of character that I am is that I'm always supportive of my team because ultimately, if you're not playing, we all want the same goal."

"As I have said before, it is a privilege to wear the shirt [for England] whether I'm at left-back or right-back."

Listen to Serbia v England on BBC Radio 5 Live from 20:00 BST on Sunday