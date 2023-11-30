Prince Avenue's backup QB has a last name you know and a legacy to live up to next year

Prince Avenue Christian football has become a quarterback factory.

From 2017-2020, there was Brock Vandagriff, who has three championship rings — one for a state title with the Wolverines and two from his time playing for Georgia football.

Vandagriff ended his high school career as a five-star recruit after tallying 10,097 passing yards and 105 passing touchdowns in his high school career. He is ranked 10th in the state for both as he chases his third collegiate ring with the Bulldogs, fourth total in the last four years.

Next came Aaron Philo.

The senior has surpassed Brock's records, landing himself on state records lists among current NFL stars and college players, including Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and Georgia's Gunner Stockton. Philo is ranked fourth all-time for career passing touchdowns with 152 and third all-time for career passing yards with 13,112 heading into the Georgia High School Association state playoff semifinals.

On deck is Jake Bobo.

The junior backup quarterback and outside linebacker is training to take over the highly-coveted spot at Prince Avenue.

Bobo, the son of Georgia football offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, transferred from North Oconee after his sophomore year.

"Just coming here helped a lot because I didn't play much at my old school. ... A lot of people (here) believe in me and that helps my confidence go up," Bobo said. "I've played a lot of different positions, ... and there's a lot of other quarterbacks (looking for the same opportunity), so you've got to work for it. It's not just going to be given. I've just got to put in the work, keep paying attention in practice, making sure I know the plays, listening to what Philo has to say because he knows a lot — so just taking advice from him.

"It makes me think like, next year, if I do win that job, it's a lot of pressure, but it's kind of fun to learn from someone like (Philo). ... It's an honor."

Philo considers Bobo one of his best friends and has shown no hesitation when it comes to working with him before he leaves for Georgia Tech in January.

"I'm just trying to show him what it takes to be a leader out here. How to lead these guys and execute the offense week in and week out," Philo said.

Bobo has eight completions on 14 attempts for 99 yards and a touchdown, as well as 17 carries for 158 yards and another touchdown when he's at the offensive helm this season. As a linebacker, he's racked up 53 tackles, 41 solo and six for loss, as well as three quarterback hurries and a sack.

Prince Avenue (12-1) is coming off a 41-7 win over Irwin County in last week's quarterfinals. The Wolverines will host Bryan County (12-1) in the GHSA state semifinals on Friday, Dec. 1. The winner will advance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to face the winner of Swainsboro/Brooks County for the Class A-Division 1 state championship.

