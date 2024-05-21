Primetime Bengals: New York Giants host Cincinnati on NBC Sunday Night Football in Week 6

The second of five scheduled primetime games on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 schedule is an NFL Week 6 meeting with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals-Giants kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Eastern on October 13. It comes three weeks after the Bengals' first scheduled primetime game of the season, against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium.

Washington was the only team to finish the 2023 season lower in the NFC East standings than the 6-11 Giants.

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard sacks Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow has not played against the Giants. When the Giants and Bengals met in November 2020, Burrow had suffered a season-ending knee injury one week earlier against Washington.

What to know about the Bengals' only scheduled Sunday Night Football appearance of the season:

The Giants are one of three NFC East opponents the Bengals will face in primetime.

In addition to primetime games against Washington and the Giants, the Bengals are scheduled to visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

The Giants are scheduled to visit the Commanders in Week 2, one week before the Bengals host Washington.

The Bengals' visit is part of a tough stretch for the Giants. Between NFL Weeks 3 and 8, New York doesn't face any opponent that had a losing record last season.

The Giants-Bengals game is one of three scheduled primetime games for New York. It's the only scheduled Sunday Night Football appearances for the Giants.

And when the Giants welcome Cincinnati, they could be looking ahead to a Week 7 reunion with Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daniel Jones and the Giants defeated Brandon Allen and the Bengals the last time the two teams met, in 2020.

Jones was 16-of-27 for 213 passing yards without a touchdown or interception in the Giants' 19-17 win November 29, 2020, in front of a socially distanced crowd of 10,208.

Wayne Gallman rushed for 94 yards, and scored the Giants' only TD of the game. Graham Gano kicked four field goals.

The Bengals' most memorable highlight was a 103-yard kickoff return for a score by Brandon Wilson.

The loss dropped Zac Taylor's Bengals to 2-8-1 that season.

Eli Manning rallied the Giants past the Bengals the last time the two teams met at MetLife Stadium, in 2016.

Manning's 3-yard TD pass to Sterling Shepard with 55 seconds remaining lifted the Giants to a 21-20 win on Monday night.

The Bengals have never defeated the Giants in East Rutherford.

The first four Bengals-Giants meetings were Cincinnati wins at home, between 1972 and 1991.

But Cincinnati lost at Giants Stadium in 1994, 1997 and in overtime in 2008, in addition to the two more recent losses at MetLife.

The Giants are hoping they have the next Ja'Marr Chase in rookie receiver Malik Nabers.

Chase and Nabers both starred at LSU. Chase was the fifth overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. Nabers was the sixth overall pick this year.

In his final season for the Tigers, Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards with 20 TDs, and was named first-team all-SEC. In Nabers' final season at LSU, he had 89 receptions for 1,569 yards with 14 TDs, and also was a first-team all-SEC selection.

Nabers has compared himself to Chase, and said he spoke with Chase after the Giants drafted him in April.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals in primetime: Giants host Cincinnati on Sunday night in Week 6