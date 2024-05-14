Prime Video Renews ‘Coach Prime’ for Season 3, Greenlights 4 Sports Documentaries

“Coach Prime” will return for a third season on Prime Video.

The docuseries, which follows Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ journey as a college football coach, has been renewed for Season 3, the streamer announced as part of Amazon’s inaugural Upfront presentation. The new season will follow Coach Prime’s preparation for the upcoming football season at University of Colorado Boulder.

Hailing from SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment, for Prime Video Sports, “Coach Prime” is executive produced by SMAC Entertainment’s Constance Schwartz-Morini, Michael Strahan, FredAnthony Smith, Jamie Elias and Micah Brown, who also serves as showrunner.

In addition to granting an additional season order to “Coach Prime,” the streamer greenlit four new sports documentaries, which are set chronicle the history of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Sr., the Madden video game franchise, the most epic Game 7s throughout sports history and the notorious Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber.

Prime Video will dive into the lasting legacy created by Earnhardt, who “spent the better part of two decades as the most visible figure in stock car racing, breaking through the confines of the sport’s regional fan base to mainstream notoriety, racking up millions in endorsement deals from Coca-Cola to Wheaties, and appearing on daytime TV and late-night talk shows,” per the official logline.

The Madden video game franchise will be the subject of the four-part series at the streamer. The logline for the untitled documentary is as follows: “For the first time ever, EA SPORTS is opening their vault of rare and never-been-seen footage, while also allowing cameras to follow along as the team finishes the next generation of the game. What started as an unlikely pairing between a computer whiz and a football legend, ignited a revolution and triggered a seismic collision between the worlds of jocks and geeks. They should have failed. Instead, their game changed the game—and our culture, too.”

“Game 7,” on the other hand, will chronicle the most pivotal Game 7s across history — including the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series victory and the New York Rangers’ win in the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals — in a five-part anthology series.

True-crime will mix with sports in “ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing,” which tells the story of Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, whose secret life as a serial bank robber came to light amid his December 2022.

