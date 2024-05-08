Priester struggles, offense flounders as Pirates blanked 9-0 by Angels

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Quinn Priester pitched well over his last two outings but struggled on the mound at PNC Park on Tuesday night in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 9-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Priester (0-3) eased through the first three innings but the Angels (13-23) sent eight men to the plate against the Pirates’ right-hander in the fourth. Kevin Pillar belted a three-run home run with one out in the inning to put the Angels ahead 3-0.

Pillar collected his fourth RBI of the night on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. Logan O’Hoppe followed with an RBI single to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PNC working to resolve duplicate debit transactions in customer accounts Stormy Daniels brings up Ben Roethlisberger during Donald Trump hush money trial Bear drags man’s body from car after fatal accident, police say VIDEO: Irwin church looking to identify 2 teens who allegedly tampered with organ, sound system DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts