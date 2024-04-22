Price 'in good place' before world title shot

Price's world title fight with Jessica McCaskill is being shown free-to-air by BBC Wales on 11 May [Getty Images]

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price has stepped up her world title preparations by sparring with former undisputed champion Chantelle Cameron.

Price, 29, will face American Jessica McCaskill for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight titles in Cardiff on 11 May.

Cameron stopped McCaskill’s bid to become undisputed super lightweight champion in November 2022.

“We got some good rounds in,” said Price. “Camp is going really well and I’m in a good place mentally and physically.

“I always train hard but this is a big one, a world title and the first fighting at home, so it’s about staying calm and composed and listening to (coach) Rob McCracken and working on the gameplan.

“It’s all really positive and I’m looking forward to 11 May.”

It is Price’s first shot at a world championship and her first fight in Wales since turning pro after her Tokyo success.

The bout could see her catapulted into the elite of the women’s fight scene, which includes former two-weight champion Cameron.

Northampton fighter Cameron - who recently split with trainer Jamie Moore - is hoping for a third meeting with Ireland’s Katie Taylor at super lightweight after exchanging victories, while Natasha Jonas (IBF) and Sandy Ryan (WBO) also hold titles at Price’s weight.

Price said training has not been affected by the added profile and pressure, telling BBC Radio Wales Sport: “I suppose there’s a different element to it because of the size of the fight, but it’s more excitement than anything else because this is what I wanted since I turned pro, with three titles on the line and boxing in front of my own fans.

“It’s great to bring big time boxing to Wales. There’s a buzz around it and I’m hoping it stays in Wales - I win this fight and in future there’s even more big nights ahead with maybe bigger stadiums and bigger cards.”

The fight at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena is being shown free-to-air on BBC Wales in a simulcast with Sky Sports.

An undercard including Welsh prospects Rhys Edwards and Kyran Jones was announced this week, with Price saying: “It’s great to have some of the Welsh talent on there. I’m very close to Kyran and Rhys having come through the amateurs with them and I went to the Commonwealths with Kyran.

“I’m really pleased to see them have the opportunity to fight at because I know how they’ve worked.”