Previewing Kansas City’s Week 9 game vs. Dolphins on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week, we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

We check in with this past week’s press conferences featuring comments from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Justin Reid, and head coach Andy Reid as they recapped the disappointing loss in Denver.

Part two of Ed Easton Jr.’s conversation with Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco, courtesy of NFL’s official pizza partner, Little Caesars, to discuss the team’s upcoming trip to Frankfurt, Germany, and his infamous pushups on the field during the Week 4 win over the New York Jets. Lastly, Dolphins Wire managing editor Mike Masala breaks down Miami’s strengths heading into Sunday’s game.

Listeners can look forward to being well-informed about the Chiefs’ mindset heading into the international trip and matchup with former teammate Tyreek Hill. We check in on Pacheco’s thoughts on playing in Germany and getting in the heads of the defense with his rugged runs. The Dolphins likely game plan on extending the Chiefs’ losing streak.

Check out the link below to get your fill of Chiefs talk ahead of Sunday’s early kickoff:

