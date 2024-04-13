Advertisement

Preps Central, Episode 2: Powerlifting, wrestling and Cam Dyer

James Yodice, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Apr. 12—Journal staffer James Yodice breaks down everything you need to know about the week in Albuquerque prep sports — the story lines, the players to watch and the games you don't want to miss.

The Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network includes three sports podcasts — Preps Central (high school sports) from James Yodice; Talking Grammer (UNM women's basketball) from Geoff Grammer; and Reider's Block (UNM football) from Sean Reider.