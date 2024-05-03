Preperations underway for Nebraska volleyball spring game

Preparations are underway for Nebraska’s spring volleyball game this Saturday. The Huskers will face Denver at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Health and Sport Center on May 4th.

Reports state that it took approximately 46 minutes to sell the entire 5,100 tickets allotted for the event. The game was initially scheduled to be played in the gym of Kearney High School but was moved to UNK to accommodate more fans.

The Huskers last played a spring game in Kearney in 2017. That season, Nebraska defeated Colorado State 3-0 in front of 2,040 fans.

Nebraska would win the National Championship that season. Since 2007, Nebraska has also played spring matches in North Platte, Scottsbluff, Grand Island, Norfolk, Wayne, Ogallala, Kearney, and McCook.

The Cornhuskers will face Denver on May 4th at 2:00 p.m.

Game Day prep underway for @HuskerVB vs @DU_Volleyball on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7ExUuvMCSZ — University of Nebraska at Kearney (@UNKearney) May 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire